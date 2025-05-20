KUCHING: The Sarawak legislative assembly has unanimously passed the Local Authorities (Amendment) Bill 2025, aimed at strengthening grassroots governance and improving public service delivery across the state.

The Bill, tabled by Deputy Premier and Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, amends the Local Authorities Ordinance in response to Sarawak’s growing population and increasingly complex community needs.

“There are currently 27 councils under my ministry, including the newly established Gedong, Sebuyau, and Siburan district councils. All operate under the councillorship system to serve their local communities,” he explained.

Eight assembly members took part in the debate involving key amendments to Sections 10 and 11 of the ordinance to increase the number of councillors in five major councils.

Under the amendment, the Kuching South City Council, Miri City Council and the municipal councils of Sibu, Padawan and Kota Samarahan will each have 33 councillors, up from 30.

“This number excludes the mayor, deputy mayor, and deputy chairman,” he added.

Dr Sim said the increase in councillors was necessary to manage the rising workload, particularly in urban areas where public demands are becoming more varied and complex.

“This move will boost grassroots participation, strengthen community engagement, and enhance service delivery to the rakyat,” he said.

An amendment to Section 172A also empowers the State Cabinet to revise all schedules under the ordinance, allowing greater flexibility in managing local government affairs.

Dr Sim reiterated the importance of the councillorship system in promoting inclusive participation and good governance, ensuring development is people-centred and locally relevant.

“With this amendment, councils will be better equipped to meet expectations for efficient and effective service delivery,” he emphasised.