Labuan pushes urban farming to cut food import reliance

LABUAN: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa has stressed the need for coordinated efforts to reduce Labuan’s heavy dependence on imported food. She highlighted urban and alternative farming as key solutions to overcome the island’s limited agricultural land.

Speaking at the launch of the Interim Report on the 2024 Agriculture Census in the Federal Territories, Dr Zaliha acknowledged Labuan’s challenges, including land scarcity and connectivity issues. However, she emphasised the importance of sustainable food policies to secure raw material supplies for locals.

“Our efforts are to ensure adequate food supplies for the Labuan community despite the shortage of land and (limited) connectivity,” she told reporters.

With only 0.22 per cent of Labuan’s land zoned for agriculture, conventional farming is impractical. Dr Zaliha proposed hydroponics and urban farming as viable alternatives. She warned that over-reliance on imports could lead to price volatility and higher living costs.

To address this, Labuan Corporation, alongside the Department of Agriculture and other agencies, will assess food self-sufficiency levels, particularly for staples like chicken, meat, eggs, and vegetables.

Dr Zaliha also envisioned Labuan as a ‘living laboratory’ for sustainable food systems, drawing inspiration from European urban food districts. She suggested establishing a centre of excellence involving research institutions to explore food alternatives such as lab-grown meat and cellular fermentation.

Additionally, she directed Labuan Corporation to identify potential agricultural land to enhance food security.