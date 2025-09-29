Labuan-Sabah bridge study underway with November 2026 completion

LABUAN: The federal government has reaffirmed its commitment to realising the proposed bridge linking Labuan to mainland Sabah.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan stated a technical study contract for the project was awarded in May this year.

He confirmed the study is expected to be completed by November next year.

“The government is committed to looking at the potential of the proposed bridge to connect the island to mainland Sabah,” he told reporters after officiating the 35th anniversary celebration of the Labuan International Business and Financial Centre at the Labuan International School auditorium.

Amir Hamzah emphasised the study must be completed on schedule to ensure the government’s commitment is realised.

He explained the study would involve detailed mapping and an assessment of the economic spillover and long-term benefits of the bridge.

“The bridge is the best way to induce increased growth, and the government has honoured its promise to move this forward,” he also said.

Amir Hamzah added that enhanced connectivity aligns with the region’s development needs.

He assured the government would ensure necessary measures are taken to support Labuan’s future growth.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the study would be undertaken by a special task force under her department.

She confirmed the study would examine various aspects including feasibility, engineering, environmental and financial implications.

Dr Zaliha revealed her department has received an initial budget of 500,000 ringgit for the exercise.

The proposed bridge is expected to stretch 17.5 kilometres.

It aims to ease travel between Labuan and Sabah, currently served only by ferries.

The bridge is projected to foster greater economic and social integration in the region.

Dr Zaliha described the construction of the proposed bridge as a game-changer for the island’s economy.

She stated it would boost the economy by improving connectivity and fostering growth. – Bernama