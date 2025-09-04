KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur Road Transport Department (JPJ) has clarified that the Lamborghini Aventador driven by a Chinese national without a licence was not seized, as previously reported.

The department said that the driver was only issued a summons during an integrated special operation in conjunction with Aidilfitri in Jalan Bangsar yesterday.

“KL JPJ only issued a summons to the driver and allowed a passenger with a licence to take the vehicle home. We apologise for any confusion caused,” it said in a statement today.

Earlier, media reports quoted KL JPJ director Hamidi Adam, as saying that the luxury car driven by the 28-year-old content creator was among 27 vehicles seized during the operation.