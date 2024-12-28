LAMPU2024 targets a million visitors over five days

PUTRAJAYA: The Light and Motion Putrajaya Festival (LAMPU2024) which starts yesterday until December 31 is expected to attract one million visitors.

After its last event in 2019, LAMPU2024 is now back with a futuristic concept for its eighth edition.

Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) president Datuk Fadlun Mak Ujud said with the theme “LAMPU2024 - Lighting the Future”, the objective of the festival was to promote Putrajaya as an international tourist destination through the organisation of a unique light and technology art festival.

He said it would also enhance Putrajaya’s capabilities as a smart city through the use of cutting-edge technology in organising large-scale events.

“LAMPU2024 is also used as a platform to highlight the Putrajaya Lighting Master Plan by utilising the iconic architecture of buildings in Putrajaya,“ he told the media after the opening ceremony here yesterday.

Fadlun said that the organisation of the festival can also contribute to the local economy by providing a platform for food traders, food trucks and exhibitors to promote their respective products.

LAMPU2024 continues its legacy by highlighting the Grand Projection Mapping performance on the facade of the Palace of Justice building, which uses 16 projectors compared to 12 projectors previously, to produce more sophisticated visual quality and mapping technology.

A total of five light mapping segments will be presented every night with each segment lasting 30 minutes.

Specially for this edition, the visual design has been enhanced by designers from Italy, namely Michele Pusceddu and Antaless Visual Design, in addition to local designs.

In addition, activities expected to attract the attention of visitors are the decorated car parade which is a new component of the performance for this year and the LAMPU2024 Gaming Fest which is held especially for e-sports and console game fans.

PPj imposes a minimal charge of RM5 for adults and senior citizens, RM2 for children aged seven to 12 years, while its free for children under seven years and people with disabilities (PwD) to witness the show.

Apart from the entrance ticket, the other paid component is the LAMPU2024 Gaming Fest at RM5 for adults and free for children.

Combo entrance tickets for LAMPU 2024 and Gaming Fest are also sold at only RM8 for adults.