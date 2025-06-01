KUANTAN: A landslide occurred at Jalan Besar Kampung Raja, Cameron Highlands early this morning, blocking the road in both directions.

Cameron Highlands district police chief DSP Azri Ramli said no casualties or property damage were reported in the 2 am incident.

“The landslide has obstructed both lanes and cleanup efforts are currently underway,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

The District Disaster Management Secretariat reported that the Malaysian Civil Defence Force is at the scene to monitor the situation and provide assistance.

It said motorists can use alternative routes via Jalan Sungai Koyan, Lipis and Jalan Tapah to reach Cameron Highlands.

Following the incident, Cameron Highlands Civil Defence Force officer Lieutenant (PA) Md Hazli Hanifah Mohd Hanafi said his team assisted in transporting 11 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia examination candidates to Sekolah Menengah Kampung Raja.

He said all the candidates were taken to the school in a four-wheel drive vehicle at 7.30 am.