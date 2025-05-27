Langat 2 Water Treatment Plant sets three national records in MBOR

KUALA LUMPUR: The Package 3 of Langat 2 Water Treatment Plant (LRA) made history after earning recognition from the Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR) for three national achievements, showcasing the country’s engineering innovation and commitment to environmental sustainability.

The three records set were Malaysia’s first pipe conveyor-type water treatment waste transport system, the longest pipe conveyor system for water treatment waste at 1.918 kilometres and the longest shaftless screw conveyor system at 46 metres.

Pengurusan Aset Air Berhad (PAAB) chief executive officer Zulkiflee Omar described the three projects worth RM210 million as a transformative step for Malaysia’s water sector.

“This was not just an ordinary infrastructure project, it represented significant engineering innovation focused on sustainable environmental governance,“ he said at an award ceremony to mark the recognition at Bandar Bukit Mahkota, Kajang, Selangor today.

The LRA Langat 2 is capable of treating up to 1,130 million litres of water per day (MLD) and generating up to 400 tonnes of treatment waste daily, depending on the quality of raw water channelled from Sungai Semantan in Pahang through a 45-kilometre tunnel across the Titiwangsa Range to Hulu Langat.

According to Zulkiflee that conventional waste management had required up to 96 lorry trips daily, creating road safety hazards, significant carbon emissions and community disruption.

However, the new pipe conveyor system automatically transferred waste almost two kilometres to a dedicated landfill site near the Bukit Enggang Balancing Reservoir, completely removing heavy vehicles from public roads.

“This system not only saves fuel and reduces carbon emissions, but also supports the country’s commitment to sustainable climate change,” he said.

He noted that the system can transport 120 tonnes of waste hourly during its eight-hour daily operation, preventing more than 35,000 lorry trips annually, thereby enhancing safety, boosting operational efficiency, and strengthening environmental protection.

Zulkiflee also extended his gratitude to all stakeholders involved in the project’s success, particularly recognising main contractor Salcon Engineering Berhad, consultants, government agencies and MBOR for the prestigious acknowledgement.

“This project proves that public facilities are also capable of producing innovative, responsible and world-class approaches,” he said.