PETALING JAYA: A restaurant owner was slapped with a RM10,000 fine in the Langkawi Sessions Court on Wednesday (November 20) after failing to keep receipts and maintain records of her sales as required by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN).

The restaurant owner, Asyuni Mastura Basri, pleaded guilty to the charge in front of Sessions Court judge Allan Suman Pillai, Kosmo! reported.

According to the charges, Asyuni was charged for failing to keep the receipt and maintain the record of sales from January 2021 until 30 November 2023.

The 22-year-old did not have legal representation while the prosecution was handled by KPDN Prosecution Officer Mohamad Hezrin Abd Wahab.

The court also ordered a 12-month jail sentence if she fails to pay the fine however Asyuni has already paid the fine.

Asyuni was charged according to Section 53A(3) of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 that carries the punishment of a fine up to RM50,000 or two years jail or both if found guilty.

Furthermore, it was stated in the case facts that the eatery, located in Pantai Chenang, sold ‘ayam goreng kunyit’ for RM20 to consumers before a post uploaded on January 14 calling out the premises reportedly went viral online.

Through an investigation by KPDN, it was revealed that the accused violated Section 21 of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 requiring businesses to produce sales invoices and product purchases.