Langkawi-Melaka mud crab project aids fishermen in monsoon

MELAKA: A collaborative mud crab farming initiative between Langkawi and Pantai Kundor fishermen aims to provide a sustainable income source during monsoon season.

The project, led by the Malaysian Innovation Foundation and MOSTI, focuses on technology transfer and knowledge sharing.

Pantai Kundor assemblywoman Tuminah Kadi highlighted the project’s potential as an economic lifeline.

“We will adapt Langkawi’s successful mud crab farming model to Melaka’s conditions,“ she said. Selected fishermen will train in Langkawi to learn modern techniques, including soft-shell crab production.

The project targets monsoon-affected fishermen by enabling year-round income.

“This is not just farming but a crucial economic support,“ Tuminah added. Innovative methods, such as small-scale plastic boxes with saltwater flow systems, will be tested.

Initial studies confirm abundant mud crab seeds in Sungai Lereh, boosting the project’s viability.

“Langkawi’s success proves this model works. Melaka will adapt it with MOSTI’s support,“ Tuminah said.

If successful, the project may expand to cooperatives and youth involvement, with mussel farming also under study. - Bernama