Malaysia boosts scam fight with NSRC under police supervision

KUALA LUMPUR: The Alliance for a Safe Community has praised the government’s decision to place the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) under direct Royal Malaysia Police supervision.

Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye, the alliance’s chairman, called the move timely as scam cases in Malaysia continue to surge, causing severe financial and emotional distress nationwide.

By integrating NSRC operations with Bank Negara Malaysia, telecom providers, and financial institutions, authorities can freeze suspicious accounts, track money trails, and block fraudulent phone lines in real time.

Lee also urged investment in AI-driven surveillance and digital threat-detection systems to counter cybercrime syndicates operating from overseas.

He stressed the need for stricter laws, harsher penalties for scam operators, and accountability for digital platforms hosting scam content.

Expanding the NSRC team with trained officers and forensic experts would ensure faster responses and better monitoring of illegal transactions.

Lee highlighted the importance of cross-border collaboration with INTERPOL and regional partners to dismantle transnational scam networks.

Public awareness campaigns in schools and communities were also recommended to educate Malaysians on scam prevention.

“We urge authorities to treat scams as a national security threat. Only a united approach can win this war,” Lee said. - Bernama