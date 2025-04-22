Langkawi steps up stray dog control ahead of LIMA’25

ALOR SETAR: Authorities in Langkawi are tightening control measures on stray dogs ahead of next month’s Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2025 (LIMA’25), which is expected to draw around 400,000 visitors.

The Langkawi Tourism City Municipal Council (MPLBP) will lead the effort to reduce the risk of dog attacks, which officials say could pose a safety concern for the public.

“It wouldn’t look good if visitors out for a jog or walk were suddenly chased by stray dogs,” said Kedah’s Housing, Local Government and Health Committee chairman Major (Rtd) Mansor Zakaria, during the State Legislative Assembly sitting today.

He was responding to a question from Amar Pared Mahamud (PN–Kuah), who raised concerns about the state’s strategy to manage stray dogs and protect the safety of both residents and tourists.

Mansor said the control measures are being implemented under the Dog Licensing By-Laws (Langkawi District Council) 1995, with approved capture methods including nets, snares and catch poles.

“Stray dogs won’t sit still, so using ropes often leads to pulling and struggling during capture,” he explained.

The council is working with a local non-governmental organisation to manage the captured animals, including neutering in partnership with private veterinary clinics.

Mansor added that local authorities across Kedah have been directed to take similar steps under existing laws to prevent further incidents.