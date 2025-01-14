KOTA KINABALU: A large-scale integrated operation will soon be carried out, to address the longstanding drug issues in Sabah.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) director, Datuk Seri Khaw Kok Chin, said that the operation will involve Sabah’s NCID, the General Operations Force (GOF) and the Marine Police Force (PPM).

“Previously, operations were conducted independently by each agency. Sabah’s NCID has only 436 personnel, and with this number, we are unable to execute more effective operations.

“Therefore, we are seeking assistance from Sabah’s GOF, which has 4,054 personnel, and Sabah’s PPM, with 949 members. With their involvement, we are confident we can successfully carry out the operation,” he said, in a press conference, after attending a meeting with GOF and PPM at the Sabah Brigade Headquarters in Kinarut, today.

Khaw said that the meeting aimed to address border security issues, particularly the drug problem in Sabah, which needs to be resolved.

“Together, we have planned and identified hotspot areas, believed to be the main routes for active syndicates in the state. I cannot disclose our strategies as it would compromise the operation,” he said.

He said that Sabah is believed to serve as a transit point for drugs, before they are transported to neighbouring countries.

“Sabah’s strategic location, being close to neighbouring countries, makes it a transit hub. Our investigations reveal that many islands in Tawau, Sandakan, and the eastern coastal areas are actively used as drug transit points.

“According to our findings, most drugs are sent to neighbouring countries, due to higher demand and prices compared with Malaysia. In Malaysia, one kilogramme of methamphetamine is valued at around RM33,000 to RM35,000, but in neighbouring countries, it can fetch up to RM450,000, which makes it highly lucrative,” he said.

As such, Khaw urged the public to report any information regarding drug syndicate activities, or their presence in their respective areas, to the nearest police station.

“We will not compromise, and will take strict action against any police personnel or officers involved with the drug syndicates. There will be no double standards, strict action will be taken regardless of their rank,” he stressed.