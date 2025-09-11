Laws alone not enough to protect children online: MCA

PETALING JAYA: The tabling of the Cybercrime Bill next month has stirred cautious optimism that Malaysia would soon be better equipped to combat sexual crimes online, particularly the circulation of lewd content involving minors.

However, MCA said laws alone would not be enough without parallel efforts by families, communities and policymakers to address the root causes of exploitation and to empower parents to play a stronger role in safeguarding children online.

Child activist Firdaus Ashaj said many young people producing and selling explicit material slip through the cracks.

He added that payment platforms make transactions hard to trace, with reports of minors receiving money from adults in exchange for sexual images or videos, and coercion and manipulation are often involved.

MCA Wanita National chairperson Datuk Wong You Fong said understanding why children engage in such activities is critical.

“Poverty and financial hardship may push some into these situations, but exploitation by manipulative adults cannot be ignored.”

She said if financial need is the driver, youths must be guided towards safer options and supported through community initiatives and government aid, adding that at the same time, families have a duty to shield children from predators with malicious intent.

She also said while policies and safeguards for e-wallet transactions are under review, parents remain the first line of defence.

Citing Unicef guidance, she said “cyberparenting” is vital, with parents supervising, guiding and monitoring their children’s online activity while teaching digital safety and awareness of risks.

She added that spending time online together helps create safe and positive digital experiences, and teaches children how to spot and avoid inappropriate content.

She also urged parents to set clear rules, such as explaining that anything posted online leaves a digital footprint and may be misused. Simple steps, such as not sharing personal photos, could make a significant difference.

Wong said modelling healthy online behaviour is also equally important. Parents should practice safe habits themselves and watch for warning signs such as secrecy or distress, which may point to harassment or abuse.

“With youths gaining internet access at a younger age, protection must start at home.

“Cybersecurity should strike a balance, shielding children from harmful content without cutting them off from healthy social connections.

“Total restriction is impractical, but leaving them unguarded could cause lifelong harm.”

She called on families, educators, communities and policymakers to work together to build a safer digital environment in which children could thrive without fear of exploitation.