Barcelona to host Valencia at Johan Cruyff Stadium amid Camp Nou delay

BARCELONA will play their first La Liga home match of the season against Valencia at their 6,000-capacity Johan Cruyff training ground stadium instead of the rebuilt Spotify Camp Nou.

The Catalan giants had hoped to return to their revamped stadium but did not receive the necessary permits in time for Sunday’s fixture.

Barcelona currently sit fourth in the table and trail leaders Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao by two points following a 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano before the international break.

The club had initially planned to play away matches at the start of the season to allow more time for Camp Nou’s completion, which is now scheduled for 2026.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta confirmed the club’s eagerness to return to their main stadium as soon as possible during a press conference on Thursday.

The Olympic Stadium, where Barcelona played their home matches during the Camp Nou renovations, was unavailable due to a scheduled concert.

Valencia received only 290 tickets for the match, which sold out quickly despite the significantly reduced capacity.

Valencia midfielder Pepelu expressed frustration about the situation but acknowledged his team must focus on securing a positive result.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick emphasised the importance of humility and team unity following their domestic treble success last season.

Teenage star Lamine Yamal admitted Barcelona need to improve their intensity after a disappointing start to the campaign.

Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao remain the only teams with perfect records heading into the weekend fixtures.

Real Madrid visit Real Sociedad on Saturday while Athletic Bilbao host Alaves in a Basque Country double-header.

Atletico Madrid will look to record their first win of the season when they face third-placed Villarreal on Saturday.

Argentina international Julian Alvarez has been handed a starting role in attack with Antoine Griezmann reduced to bench duties.

Real Madrid have kept five clean sheets in their last six away matches against Real Sociedad.

Barcelona’s squad boasts the youngest average age in La Liga at just 24.4 years old. – AFP