KUALA LUMPUR: The presentation of issues regarding drug threats, progress reports, and discussions to expand the scope of parliamentary cooperation will be among the main agenda at the 8th Meeting of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) Advisory Council on Dangerous Drugs (AIPACODD) 2025, hosted by Malaysia, in Kuantan from June 10 to 12.

The theme ‘Uniting Parliament for an Inclusive and Sustainable ASEAN in Addressing Contemporary Drug Challenges’ aligns with this year’s Malaysian ASEAN chairmanship theme, which emphasises inclusivity and sustainability.

According to a statement from the Office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives (Dewan Rakyat) today, the meeting will be officiated by the AIPA president and Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul, while Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Dr Ramli Mohd Nor will be appointed as the chairperson of the 8th AIPACODD Meeting.

“Among the main agenda of the meeting are a panel session featuring representatives from the ASEAN Senior Officials on Drug Matters (ASOD), National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK), and the Ministry of Health Malaysia, alongside progress report presentations by all AIPA member country parliaments,“ according to the statement.

Also scheduled is a discussion session on the transformation of AIPACODD’s role in addressing cross-border crime and the preparation and validation of the meeting’s draft resolution.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives also announced that in conjunction with the meeting, a royal banquet will be held on June 10 in Kuantan, with the consent of the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

“This royal banquet is the highest honour of the nation to the ASEAN parliamentary representatives, and the Sultan of Pahang’s presence reflects the royal institution’s support for the strategic role of parliamentary diplomacy in addressing the drug threat and building a safer and more sustainable future for the region,“ said the statement.

AIPACODD was officially established in 2017 as a platform to strengthen the role of parliaments in addressing drug issues through policy monitoring, information sharing and regional cooperation.

Through the AIPACODD platform, AIPA continues to play a key role in driving the coordination of ASEAN parliamentary collective efforts in addressing drug issues across social, economic, health, and regional security dimensions.