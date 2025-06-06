KUALA LUMPUR: Police have detained the mother and uncle of a four-year-old boy who died after reportedly falling from the 30th floor of an apartment in Bukit Jalil here yesterday.

Cheras police chief ACP Aidil Bolhassan said the Indonesian nationals, aged 25 and 27 respectively, have been remanded until today to assist in investigations under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001.

The boy’s father is Malaysian, he said.

“Based on the post-mortem, the child died due to multiple injuries sustained after the fall. The cause that led to the incident is still under investigation,” he said in a statement.

It was reported yesterday that police received an emergency call at 11.17 am regarding a boy who died after reportedly falling from the balcony of his home.