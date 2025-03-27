CHUKAI: A lecturer at a local skills institute was charged at the Kemaman Sessions Court today with eight counts of committing sexual acts involving objects and unnatural intercourse with two of his students last year.

Ahmad Syahir Sharifudeen, 38, claimed trial when all charges against him were read separately before Judge Wan Suhaila Mohd.

He is facing five counts of engaging in sexual acts involving objects and three counts of unnatural intercourse with the 19-year-old female victims at a Mesra Mall parking lot in Kemasik near here and Awana Kijal Hotel here between Nov 17 and Dec 1 last year.

Ahmad Syahir was charged under Section 377CA of the Penal Code for the first offence, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 30 years and whipping upon conviction. Meanwhile, for the unnatural intercourse offence, he was charged under Section 377C of the Penal Code, which provides for a prison sentence of up to 20 years and whipping.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Noor Asyikin Hashim proposed bail of RM15,000 for each charge. However, National Legal Aid Foundation lawyer Nurul Farhana Shamsudin pleaded for the minimum amount, arguing that the accused no longer had access to the victims as he had been immediately transferred to Putrajaya. She also highlighted that her client needed to support his mother and wife.

The court granted the accused bail of RM23,000 and ordered him to report to the nearest police station every month. It also fixed April 30 for case mention.

Meanwhile, at the Kemaman Magistrate’s Court, Ahmad Syahir pleaded not guilty to three charges of using criminal force with the intent to outrage the modesty of the same victims.

The offences, framed under Section 354 of the Penal Code, were allegedly committed at the Mesra Mall parking lot between Nov 17 and Dec 1 last year.

He also pleaded not guilty to a charge of possessing obscene materials, specifically two types of sex toys, at the lobby of the skills institute on March 13, under Section 292 of the Penal Code.

Magistrate Sharifah Amirda Shasha Amir Sharifuddin allowed the accused bail of RM10,000 with one surety and set April 30 for case mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lim Zhan Yi prosecuted the case while Nurul Farhana appeared for the accused.