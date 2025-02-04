KUALA LUMPUR: Individuals, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and government agencies are asked to donate essential items to victims of the gas pipeline fire incident who are currently taking shelter at the Temporary Evacuation Centre (PPS) at the Putra Heights Mosque, Subang Jaya.

Putra Heights Community Committee member Raja Hilmi Raja Idris said they hope for more contributions as there is no clear timeframe how long the fire victims will be sheltering at the PPS.

“I hope there would be more donations, please send them. The reason is that we do not know how long this will continue because if the flood recedes, we know that it is the ‘green light’ to return to their homes.

“Many people cannot actually return because their homes and vehicles are gone. So we need more help if possible,” he said when met by Bernama at the PPS yesterday.

Raja Hilmi said among the essential items needed were slippers, sanitary towels, disposable diapers for children and adults, and clothes.

As of 7.30 tonight, there were 349 victims from 72 families taking shelter at the PPS.

Meanwhile, former television personality Adiel Abd Ghaffar, who was also affected by the fire, praised the mosque committee for their quick action in providing facilities for victims to take shelter.

“I congratulate and commend the Putra Heights Mosque committee members for being able to provide this temporary infrastructure in a short time by erecting all the partitions and receiving the fire victims.

“I also thank the officers involved for providing assistance transparently and promptly and for responding so quickly,” he said.

Government pensioner Yaakob Yusof, 74, is grateful for the assistance received so far.

However, at the same time he hopes the government can help facilitate the process of retrieving important documents that were destroyed in the fire.

Earlier, Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad confirmed that a total of 237 houses were affected in the fire at 8.10 am this morning, so far.

Selangor police said the total number of victims stands at 364 people, most of whom were injured due to burns and heat exhaustion.