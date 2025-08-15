Legal action for improper Jalur Gemilang display warns AGC

KUALA LUMPUR: The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) has warned that legal action may follow improper installation or display of the Jalur Gemilang.

Such offences could cause public confusion or misunderstanding, violating laws protecting the flag as a national symbol.

“The AGC views seriously any act of displaying, hoisting, or installing the Malaysian flag in a disorderly or improper manner,“ the statement said.

Recent incidents include flags displayed upside down in Kepala Batas, Penang, and a Port Dickson school.

An incomplete flag was also found in the 2024 SPM results report book and on local newspapers’ social media.

The AGC urged the public to avoid vigilante actions against suspected offenders.

“This includes raiding premises, sharing personal data, or making reckless accusations online,“ it clarified.

Provoking, threatening, or unauthorised flag removals were also discouraged.

Complaints should be reported to authorities for lawful resolution, the AGC emphasised.

“All complaints or related information should be channeled to the authorities for appropriate action in accordance with the principle of the rule of law,“ it added. - Bernama