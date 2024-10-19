PETALING JAYA: A group of over 40 lawyers is providing free legal assistance to the victims of Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings (GISBH) scandal, aiming to encourage more individuals to come forward and share information.

According to Harian Metro, lawyer Mohd Akmal Arif Shamsul Kahar is leading the team, with the help of several influencers and activists.

Another lawyer Ainur Rabiatuadawiyah Hassim, who is also part of the legal team reportedly said that efforts to support the victims have been ongoing since July.

“Our aim is to highlight the voices of the victims, as they have expressed to us,“ she was quoted as saying.

So far, about 10 victims have contacted the legal team.

The legal team plans to use various legal avenues to protect victims’ rights, including the Federal Constitution, Children’s Act 2012, Employment Act 1955, and Defamation Act 1957.

“We encourage more people to come forward because we understand that some victims have been hesitant due to various factors, including fear of threats,“ Ainur added.

It also intends to take action against public attacks and slander directed at victims by GISBH supporters.

“We want people to understand that these victims have legal representation, and we will take legal action not only against GISBH but also against other individuals who engage in slander,“ she added.

