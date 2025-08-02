Legoland Malaysia eyes growth with JS-SEZ and tourism initiatives

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Legoland Malaysia is positioning itself to benefit from growing cross-border activity within the Johor–Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) alongside increasing tourism initiatives ahead of the Visit Johor Year 2026 (VJY 2026) campaign.

Legoland Malaysia Resort vice-president Cs Lim said the rising prominence of the JS-SEZ as an economic gateway between Johor and Singapore presents Legoland Malaysia with new growth opportunities to attract more tourists in the coming years.

“If this initiative grows and more companies set up or relocate here, it will naturally bring more people to the area.

“When that happens, we can expect more visitors coming to explore the surroundings, including Legoland Malaysia,” he told Bernama after officiating the new Miniland Singapore here on Friday.

The event was jointly officiated by Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs vice-consul Lim En Wei and Johor Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (MOTAC) director Nurazlin Abu Talib.

First introduced in 2012, Legoland Malaysia’s Miniland Singapore has been reimagined in celebration of Singapore’s 60th anniversary. The refreshed attraction features 16 impressive new models built from over 1.5 million Lego bricks.

Highlights include iconic landmarks such as the Marina Bay Sands, the Singapore Flyer, the Merlion Fountain, as well as the Cloud Forest and Flower Dome.

Meanwhile, Lim said Legoland Malaysia has continued to reinvest in facilities and attractions to enhance visitor experience and stay competitive in the evolving tourism landscape.

He said Legoland’s role in drawing domestic and international visitors is expected to further support economic activity in Johor.

He added that the company has seen a steady increase in visitors over the years, buoyed by strong demand from its resident market, namely Malaysia and Singapore, which account for about 60 per cent of total visitors.

The remaining 40 per cent comprises tourists from Indonesia, China, the Philippines, Australia and South Korea, among others.

Lim said Legoland Malaysia remains upbeat about its outlook for the second half of the year and into next year, which will see both VJY 2026 and Visit Malaysia 2026 campaigns running concurrently.

“We’re already making preparations, including fine-tuning our queuing and ordering systems, and we are also making sure that we have sufficient technical expertise at hand,” he added. - Bernama