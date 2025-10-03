LHDN now sends monthly tax deduction notices via email

PUTRAJAYA: The Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) has started sending Monthly Tax Deduction notifications to individual taxpayers via email, effective from September 17.

August notifications were sent to the email addresses registered by taxpayers through the MyTax portal.

This initiative demonstrates IRB’s commitment to assuring taxpayers that deductions made by employers have been duly remitted and credited into their respective tax ledgers.

It is also part of IRB’s efforts to enhance digital service delivery and promote the MyTax portal as the official communication channel between the board and taxpayers.

Taxpayers are advised to ensure their email addresses are valid and up to date in the MyTax portal to receive monthly notifications without interruption.

MTD payment details can be checked via the MTD link, while detailed account information is accessible through the Ledger link provided in the portal. – Bernama