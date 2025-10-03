Indonesia school collapse death toll rises to seven students

SIDOARJO: The death toll in a school collapse on Indonesia’s main island of Java rose to seven on Friday after two bodies were pulled from the building’s ruins, a rescue official said.

Part of the multi-storey boarding school in the town of Sidoarjo collapsed suddenly on Monday as students gathered for afternoon prayers, leaving rescuers racing to find dozens missing in the rubble.

Two male students who had been hit by debris were discovered on Friday in the ablution area, national search and rescue agency operations director Yudhi Bramantyo told reporters, adding: “So the total victims who have been found dead is seven.”

Officials had said 59 people were feared missing before the two bodies were found.

Distraught families have been waiting anxiously near the site for news of their loved ones.

Investigations into the cause of the collapse are continuing but initial signs pointed to substandard construction, experts have said.

The rescue operation is complex because vibrations happening in one place can affect other areas, officials said.

But the families of the missing agreed on Thursday for heavy equipment to be used.

At least one crane was deployed to clear the rubble, with more expected to be called upon to speed up recovery efforts after the 72-hour “golden period” for the best chance of survival came to an end.

The rescue operation was complicated by an earthquake that struck overnight on Tuesday, briefly halting the search. - AFP