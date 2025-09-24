Licensing could unlock growth in motorhome industry: Dealer

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s RV industry stands on the cusp of change as commercial licensing is set to begin on Jan 1, 2026, a move industry players say could unlock new growth but would require solid infrastructure and regulation.

Among those welcoming the shift is Mamca secretary Ahmad Hazwan Zahari, 40, a leading RV dealer and content creator with more than 600,000 followers.

For him, RVs became a lifeline during the Covid-19 lockdown when hotels were off-limits.

“With an RV, I could travel for business and rest without the hassle of hotels. Even after restrictions eased, I kept using it because it saves time.”

He said Malaysia’s RV market has long operated in an ambiguous state, with many rentals carried out without proper licences.

He expressed belief that the new framework would legalise operations, boost demand and improve safety.

“The commercial licence would ensure vehicles are inspected, insured and meet safety standards, benefiting both users and tourism.”

However, he also said skilled technicians for RV water and electrical systems are scarce, adding that vocational training is required to build expertise.

He called for fairer toll structures based on vehicle weight rather than axle count,

which he said unfairly penalises trailers and multi-axle vehicles.

The rules would allow RVs up to 15 years old to be licensed, compared with the current

five-year limit.

“A well-maintained 20-year-old RV could sometimes be safer than a 15-year-old one,” he said, adding that Puspakom inspections would be crucial.

He pointed to Malacca’s development of six new RV parks ahead of VM2026 as proof of state-level support.

He also said Malaysia’s infrastructure still lags behind countries such as Thailand and Australia.

“We need stronger repair networks, wider insurance coverage and better-equipped RV parks.”

He expressed hope that licensing would regulate the sector and make rentals safer.

“Before this, RVs as old as 30 years were rented without inspection. After 2026, the rental scene would be safer and more regulated.

“With the right support, RV tourism could become a national hobby and a draw for international visitors.”