‘Lima ‘25 must be springboard for local firms’

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the upcoming Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2025 (Lima ‘25) must serve as a strategic springboard for local companies, particularly SMEs to break into global markets through innovation.

His senior press secretary Tunku Nashrul Abaidah said Anwar is scheduled to attend Lima ‘25 following his official visit to Russia from May 13 to 16.

“Anwar has emphasised that Lima ‘25 is not merely a showcase of defence and aviation hardware, but a collaborative platform uniting governments, industry leaders and academic institutions,” Tunku Nashrul said during the Prime Minister’s Office daily briefing yesterday.

He said the event would spotlight key sectors such as defence, commercial aviation, the Internet of Things, satellite systems, space technology and other emerging industries.

“Lima ‘25 underscores Malaysia’s ambition to position itself as a regional and global hub for maritime and aerospace innovation.

“It is also expected to spur economic growth by drawing foreign direct investment, boosting tourism and enhancing international trade.

“The prime minister has expressed confidence in the ongoing preparations, and extended a warm welcome to exhibitors, investors and visitors from Malaysia and abroad. He hopes this edition will rank among the most impactful in the event’s history.”

First launched in 1991, Lima is held biennially and remains one of Southeast Asia’s premier maritime and aerospace showcases.

The 2025 edition, themed “Innovate Today, Thrive Tomorrow,” is set to run from May 20 to 24.

To date, 102 aircraft and 35 naval vessels have confirmed participation. Of these, 64 aircraft will take part in aerial demonstrations while the remainder will be on static display.

Around 10,000 public tickets have already been sold, with exhibitors from China, France, the United Kingdom, Australia and Italy confirmed.

Lima ‘25 builds on the success of its predecessor Lima ‘23, the largest edition in the event’s history, which featured over 600 companies from 30 countries.

A key highlight of Lima ‘23 was the signing of 43 letters of acceptance and intent, along with eight MoU by the Defence Ministry, amounting to RM10.128 billion.