Lingering fear and trauma for Putra Heights community

PETALING JAYA: The recent tragedy in Putra Heights has inflicted not just physical devastation but also deep emotional wounds that will take time to heal.

For 25-year-old programming assistant Muhammad Azril Zool Kapli, the relief of knowing his family is safe is overshadowed by the daunting task of returning to normal life.

“I’m grateful my family members are unharmed, but getting back to work and resuming daily routines is incredibly difficult, especially with the damage to our homes and the ongoing restrictions,” he said.

Having lived in the area his entire life, Azril said the experience was unlike anything he had ever faced – one that has left a lasting impact on both him and his neighbours.

“Emotionally, it’s been tough for all of us. We are physically and mentally drained.

“I’ve lived here my whole life and this is the first time something like this has happened. It’s traumatic and something I’ll never forget.

“Sometimes, I can’t shake off what I saw and what happened. But I’m trying to manage it, even though it’s not easy,” he added.

Azril also raised concerns about safety practices in the area and called for urgent reforms.

“The safety measures at the site were sloppy and it seems clear that negligence put residents’ lives at risk. This needs to change,” he said, stressing the need for stricter regulations and greater accountability.

Despite the fear and trauma, Azril remains determined to return home.

“It’s my home, the place I’ve always known. But I hope the responsible parties would take action and ensure something like this never happens again.”

When asked about the losses he suffered, Azril estimated that the damage to his home and essential belongings – including work equipment – amounted to about RM20,000.

For housewife Kamisah Khamis, 48, the pain of the fire still feels raw as she has yet to come to terms with the devastation.

“I only got a brief look at my house after the incident. I managed to take a few photos, but we weren’t allowed to go back in.”

Her house, which had just been renovated for Hari Raya, was badly damaged.

“The roof and the entire back portion of the house were destroyed by the fire. It wasn’t a total loss, but the damage is extensive.”

She said the emotional toll has been overwhelming.

“I’m terrified at the thought of staying there again. The trauma is still fresh. Even small sounds, such as fireworks, make me anxious.”

At the time of the fire, Kamisah had been visiting her husband’s village.

“I had planned to return on the second day of Raya. But that morning, I saw the news and everything changed. I couldn’t even enjoy the celebration.”

Her voice trembled as she spoke of the home she had lovingly prepared for the festive season.

“I had just painted the house and bought new curtains and a new sofa. Now, it’s all gone. It breaks my heart to think about it.

“The house, the memories, everything inside – it’s difficult to rebuild. Money doesn’t come easy.”

Kamisah still does not know the full extent of what she has lost as she has not yet been able to enter the house.

“I don’t even know what’s left. It’s hard to estimate the damage without seeing it up close.”

Meanwhile, 10-year-old student Ariana Humaira Mohd Azli expressed confusion over the sudden turn of events.

“I didn’t know what was happening. It all happened so suddenly. I had just returned from my Hari Raya holidays when I was immediately taken to the temporary relief centre at the mosque.”

Ariana, who had been eagerly anticipating her return home, found herself in an overwhelming situation she could not grasp.

“I miss my house, but I’m not sure if I’ll ever be able to go back.”