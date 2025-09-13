Lions reuse plastic rice bags for climate awareness

IPOH: The Lions Club of Perak Silver State heeded the government’s call to reduce usage of plastic by presenting mementos made from discarded plastic rice bags to guests at their installation of directors on August 24.

Club Region 5 chairperson Dr Richard Ng said the plastic bags were collected by Koperasi Alam Hijau Perak Berhad.

“Then each was cut and cleaned and creatively turned into mementos by a team of people.

“It is part of our club’s environment project to help reduce plastic from ending up in the landfill and causing climate change,“ he said.

The mementos were presented by organising chairperson Jemmy Lam.

The event also saw the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the club’s charter.

It also featured the induction of 13 new members who are groomed as part of the Branch Club Ipoh Rising Star.

The highlight was the installation ceremony led by Club president Dr Adeline Tham for twelve new directors to be inducted into the board.

Tham and Ng were later honoured with “Lion of the Year” awards by the club for their excellent community services.

Ng also presented an education bursary of RM500 to Sarmili Thinakaran who excelled in her 2024 STPM examinations by scoring a CGPA of 4.0.

She also received a certificate of achievement from The Loyal Academy and another RM500 bursary from members.

The event was graced by District 308B2 Governor Tan Say Cheong. Also present were past and vice district governors and reps from 21 Lions clubs.