Penang tourism set for boost from Malaysia Day celebration

GEORGE TOWN: The Malaysia Day celebration in Penang is expected to significantly boost the state’s tourism sector with domestic tourists taking advantage of the long holiday and school break alongside international arrivals.

State Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Wong Hon Wai said the event could increase hotel occupancy rates particularly in Butterworth which serves as the celebration venue.

“We are always ready to receive tourists and over the past two years several new five-star hotels have opened in Seberang Perai including the Crowne Plaza in Butterworth and the Holiday Inn in Bukit Mertajam.

“Therefore we believe the existing hotel facilities are sufficient to accommodate the number of visitors expected,“ he said when contacted by Bernama.

Apart from the hotel sector he said other industries such as food and retail are likely to enjoy economic benefits from increased tourist arrivals.

Wong also mentioned that several hotels were offering special promotions on buffet meals and accommodation in conjunction with the National Month until the end of September.

He revealed that the state’s tourism sector had recorded significant growth after the Covid-19 pandemic with 8.23 million hotel guests last year representing a 13.3% increase from 7.27 million in 2023 and surpassing the pre-pandemic record of 6.38 million in 2017.

Meanwhile Malaysian Hotel Association Penang chapter chairman Datuk Tony Goh said hotel bookings in Butterworth were currently around 60% and expected to rise to 65% with last-minute reservations.

He said efforts were being intensified to promote the area to attract more tourists to carry out leisure activities on the mainland compared with the island.

“MAH is working closely with Penang Global Tourism to raise awareness of attractions in Seberang Perai which has much potential to be explored apart from George Town,“ he said.

The 2025 Malaysia Day celebration themed “Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni” will be held on 16 September at the PICCA@Arena Butterworth Convention Centre featuring various activities.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to officiate the event at 8.30pm with Penang Governor Tun Ramli Ngah Talib Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg expected to attend. – Bernama