PETALING JAYA: Construction workers clearing a site near Lok Kawi Plastic Industries in Kinarut, Sabah stumbled upon a World War II-era bomb yesterday, prompting an immediate response from authorities.

The unexploded ordnance (UXO), believed to still be live, was discovered around 1.30pm during excavation work, New Straits Times reported.

ALSO READ: Suspected WWII bomb prompts temporary closure of Pulau Sibuan

“One of the workers noticed a large unidentified object and carefully dug around it until it was fully exposed.

“Once he realised it was an old bomb, the group immediately reported the discovery at the Kinarut police station,“ said Papar district police chief Superintendent Kamaruddin Ambo Sakka.

A bomb disposal team from the Papar district police headquarters (IPD) and the Sabah contingent police headquarters (IPK) was deployed to the scene, confirming that the bomb was still active.

“Further examination by UPB confirmed that the bomb was still live and is believed to be a remnant from World War II,“ he stated.

To ensure public safety, several roads in the area will be closed today as the bomb disposal team prepares to detonate the device at 8am.

“Several agencies, including the Department of Environment, Department of Civil Aviation, Sabah Electricity, and the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia, are assisting and providing safety guidance ahead of the detonation.

“The public is advised to stay away from the site to avoid any potential danger,“ he said.