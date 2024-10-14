LKIM hopes Budget 2025 will drive transformation in fisheries sector

SEREMBAN: The Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) hopes that the upcoming Budget 2025, set to be tabled this Friday, will drive transformation in the fisheries sector, with a focus on enhancing the well-being of fishermen.

LKIM chairman Muhammad Faiz Fadzil said that continuous subsidies, increased cost of living allowances, and the government’s ongoing support for modern technology adoption could positively impact fishermen’s income while contributing to the growth of a more sustainable fisheries sector.

“Currently, 81,991 fishermen are registered with LKIM nationwide. This figure highlights the size of the fishing community relying on government assistance through various LKIM programmes,“ he told Bernama today.

Muhammad Faiz added that the rising cost of living, particularly fuel and equipment expenses, has significantly impacted the fishing community.

“To safeguard their welfare, we hope for an increase in the fishermen’s cost of living allowance. This adjustment should align with inflation rates and current operational costs to help ease their financial burden,” he said.

“This is seen as one of the measures to protect the well-being of the fishing community and elevate their standard of living,” he said.

He added that with continued government support, the fisheries sector can develop sustainably, leading to overall improvements in the lives of fishermen.

Additionally, he emphasised the need for ongoing efforts to encourage more fishermen to register as members of the association to ensure they can benefit from the government’s support programmes.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will table Budget 2025, the third budget under the Unity Government, on Oct 18 in the Dewan Rakyat.