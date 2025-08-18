LKIM seeks Budget 2026 funds to repair ageing fish landing complexes

GEORGE TOWN: The Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) hopes the government will allocate funds in Budget 2026 to repair ageing fish landing complexes.

LKIM chairman Muhammad Faiz Fadzil said over 10 dilapidated complexes require urgent repairs, including those in Chendering, Kemaman, and Dungun in Terengganu.

Other critical locations include Kota Tinggi in Johor and Lumut in Perak.

“The main priority is securing a budget for rehabilitating fish landing complexes, as many are in poor condition,” he said.

He added that studies are underway to identify necessary upgrades for repairs to begin next year.

The required allocation is still being evaluated by the Public Works Department.

Muhammad Faiz spoke after presenting aid to fishermen at the Jelutong Fish Landing Complex.

He also urged the government to continue existing welfare initiatives for fishermen.

These include motivating fishermen to boost productivity while ensuring their livelihoods are protected.

He highlighted the importance of continuing the RM1.6 billion fuel subsidy allocated this year.

Other key initiatives include the fishermen’s housing project and nationwide repairs for ageing facilities.

On requests for import duty exemptions on fishing gear, he said adjustments require careful study.

“Any changes must be deliberated at the ministry and Cabinet levels,” he explained.

He acknowledged the need to review import duties in Budget 2026 for industry sustainability.

While import duties remain a key revenue source, discussions on exemptions are ongoing.

Recent concerns also arose from the sales and service tax (SST) on aquaculture materials.

The government aims to balance revenue needs with support for the fishing sector. - Bernama