Local authorities issue 14,834 compounds against foreign-owned businesses

KUALA LUMPUR: Local authorities have issued 14,834 compounds against business premises for offences, including illegal licence transfers to foreigners, since 2023, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said.

He added that 2,880 premises were sealed, and 23 business licences revoked.

“The Ministry and PBTs have never allowed foreign nationals to apply for or own hawker licences, grocery stores, eateries, or car workshops,“ Nga stressed.

Speaking in Parliament, he emphasised that hiring foreigners under hawker licences is prohibited, as the government prioritises Malaysian traders.

The enforcement aligns with existing policies like the Hawkers By-Laws, which restrict business licence applications to citizens.

Nga confirmed that PBTs conduct regular inspections, especially in areas with high foreigner presence, and confiscate goods from unlicensed foreign traders.

Licences are revoked for misuse, with stricter application conditions imposed to curb foreign-owned businesses.

Responding to concerns about Malaysians acting as proxies for foreign spouses, Nga urged citizens to uphold the Rukun Negara principles. “Submit evidence to the ministry for action,“ he said. - Bernama