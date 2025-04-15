SIBU: Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian has urged local councils and councillors to actively contribute toward realising the state’s vision, of becoming a progressive, prosperous, inclusive, and environmentally sustainable state by 2030.

Speaking to reporters after witnessing the swearing-in ceremony of Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) councillors today, Dr Sim reminded both newly appointed and returning councillors to stay closely connected with the communities they represent.

“Our direction is 2030 – but we must work diligently to achieve it. The journey is not without challenges, as we are all different, but each of us can play our part and make meaningful contributions.”

He also encouraged outgoing councillors to remain engaged, by supporting their successors and continuing to foster strong community ties.

“Don’t change your phone number just because you’re no longer a councillor. You can still help by introducing the new councillors to the people, and guiding them in their work,” added Dr Sim, who is also Sarawak Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government.

He further emphasised the need for councillors to keep pace with the state’s rapid development, especially as Sarawak moves steadily toward its 2030 vision.

Touching on the future of the SMC building, Dr Sim said that the current office will be relocated as part of the Bukit Assek Redevelopment Project, which is scheduled to begin in the final quarter of this year.

He said that the new council building is expected to be located within the redevelopment zone, potentially near the waterfront area.

“I will discuss with SMC chairman Clarence Ting to determine which site is most suitable. Once we are ready, we will seek approval from the Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg,” he said.

Dr Sim also underlined the importance of local councils having their own purpose-built premises.

“What kind of authority does a council have if it operates out of someone else’s building? A council office should be a public space - equipped with proper facilities, and designed to foster a sense of community ownership,” he stressed.

He cited the Miri City Council and Kuching South City Council (MBKS) as models, where council complexes are integrated with public amenities, such as parks and auditoriums, which serve the broader community.

“At present, people only visit the SMC office to pay their bills - that’s not the way it should be. I want them to say, ‘This is my city. I use its facilities. I’m proud of it,’” he added.