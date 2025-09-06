Local rice faces marketability issues amid price competition with imports

KOTA BHARU: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food is conducting an in-depth study on the current lack of marketability of local rice in Malaysia.

Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu stated that this issue arose because locally sold rice prices are not significantly different from imported rice prices.

“Local rice is currently facing problems because it is too cheap and faces competition from imported rice,“ he told reporters after launching mobile banking services in Kampung Pantai Mek Ma.

Mohamad explained that local rice priced at RM26 for 10 kilogrammes is selling poorly despite government efforts to maintain retail prices at RM2.60 per kilogramme.

He announced that the ministry will launch a campaign encouraging consumers to purchase local rice to support domestic producers.

The ministry regularly monitors retail prices to ensure local white rice remains affordable following the termination of the Subsidised Local White Rice Special Programme.

When asked about egg subsidies, Mohamad confirmed that market prices remain under control despite the subsidy ending on August 1.

The government had previously reduced egg subsidies from 10 sen to five sen per egg effective May 1 before fully discontinuing them in August.

This subsidy restructuring aims to ensure assistance reaches those who truly need it while maintaining market stability. – Bernama