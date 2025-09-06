Selangor targets five new MADANI recreational parks by year-end

KUALA LUMPUR: The Selangor government aims to complete at least five Taman Rekreasi MADANI recreational parks in the state by the end of this year to provide more modern and inclusive community recreation spaces.

Selangor State Local Government and Tourism executive councillor Datuk Ng Suee Lim said the development is being carried out in phases by local authorities in several identified locations including Sepang and Kuala Langat.

He expressed confidence that between three to five Taman Rekreasi MADANI can be completed by year-end with local authorities already alert to the implementation of these parks.

“We want the parks to have ‘Kita Selangor’ characteristics and to ensure every community will have a more comprehensive facility,“ he told reporters during the MATTA Fair at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre.

The recreational parks will be equipped with various facilities including Wi-Fi access according to Ng.

Tourism Selangor chief executive officer Chua Yee Ling said this recreational park initiative is expected to further promote arrivals to the state particularly in eco-tourism.

“We are indeed focused on promoting eco-tourism and agro-tourism in Selangor and we see that the state government is now giving serious attention to all sustainable and green development,“ she said.

Chua revealed that Selangor’s tourist arrivals reached 4.14 million in the first half of 2025 hitting 51 percent of its year-end target with promotional efforts focused on areas such as Sabak Bernam and Kuala Selangor.

“We are also promoting packages under the Gombak-Hulu Langat Geopark such as Batu Caves and Gua Damai while in the Hulu Selangor area we have activities like paragliding and white-water rafting,“ she added.

Tourism Selangor launched exclusive collections in conjunction with the Visit Selangor Year 2025 including special stamps with Pos Malaysia and a unique ceramic collection with Bangkita Ceramic Studio. – Bernama