Local woman foiled smuggling health products worth RM4,000 in Kedah

PUTRAJAYA: The Bukit Kayu Hitam Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) successfully intercepted a local woman attempting to smuggle four unregistered health products at the Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex (ICQS) in Kedah.

The products, estimated to be worth RM4,460, were suspected of containing scheduled poisons under the Poisons Act 1952.

According to an AKPS statement, the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) referred the seized items to the Pharmaceutical Enforcement Division, Ministry of Health (MOH) for further action.

“The inspection found that the health products in question were not registered with the Drug Control Authority (PBKD) and were suspected of containing poisons controlled under the Poisons Act 1952,“ the statement read.

AKPS confirmed that the confiscated goods would undergo forfeiture and disposal procedures, while investigations into the woman involved would proceed under existing legal provisions. “AKPS will not compromise with any party attempting to smuggle prohibited goods that could threaten public safety and health,“ the agency emphasized.

The statement also revealed that this year alone, the MOH has seized goods worth RM32,986, including seven items worth RM2,640 in January, 18 items worth RM25,116 in March, and seven items worth RM5,230 in July. - Bernama