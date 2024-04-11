Local youth enter Thailand illegally for weekend entertainment - Kelantan police

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan police have acknowledged that many locals, including teenagers, are crossing illegally into Thailand during the weekend seeking entertainment.

Kelantan Police Chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said while the police aim to curb this activity, their authority is limited to arresting foreigners entering the country illegally under the Immigration Act.

“Most of these youngsters travel to Thailand on Thursday evenings and return to Kelantan by Saturday,” he told reporters, here today, adding that they would park their vehicles in Rantau Panjang and cross the Golok River to enter Thailand, rather than using the authorised Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex route.

“My counterpart in Thailand informed me that a large number of young Malaysians cross the border, especially on weekends (Friday and Saturday) to go to nightclubs, where they often have to wait in ‘shifts’ to enter the entertainment venues.

“This trend of young people from Kelantan visiting nightclubs in Golok was recently discussed with Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud,” he added.