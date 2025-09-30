Loke stands by comment on importance of child safety seats

PUTRAJAYA: Transport Minister Anthony Loke has stood by his stance that child safety seats save lives in road accidents, despite criticism over his recent remarks following a fatal crash at the Bukit Kajang toll plaza.

Loke’s earlier comments, seen by some as suggesting that a toddler’s death in the incident could have been prevented with a child seat, sparked debate online.

“I stand by my position and want to remind everyone of the importance of child seats for children.

“You could criticise me, but do not forget, if there are children in the car, please secure them in a child seat for their safety,” he told reporters at the Transport Ministry yesterday.

“As a minister, whatever we do would be criticised, so I will be patient. If you want to criticise me, go ahead.”

Loke said the ministry would continue pushing for wider use of child seats among Malaysians.

“We will step up awareness campaigns.”

On Monday, he revealed that preliminary findings showed the toddler killed in last Saturday’s multi-vehicle crash had not been secured in a child seat.

“This is a reminder to everyone. When the Transport Ministry mandates or encourages the use of child seats, many people complain.

“But this incident proves their importance. The child was thrown from the vehicle and became trapped under another car.”

The crash occurred when a lorry with faulty brakes ploughed into three other vehicles heading towards the Bukit Kajang toll plaza. The impact killed 12-month-old Amir Husayn instantly after he was flung out of the car.

Seven others were injured and rushed to the Kajang Hospital, Serdang Hospital and the KPJ Kajang Specialist Hospital for treatment.

The lorry driver, who jumped out moments before the collision, is now under investigation.