Loke warns 28 companies with high outstanding summonses of tougher enforcement

PUTRAJAYA: In an unprecedented move, the Transport Ministry today revealed a list of 28 commercial vehicle operators with a high number of outstanding traffic summonses, warning them to settle their dues promptly.

Minister Anthony Loke said the offenders comprised 11 goods vehicle operators and 17 express bus companies.

He named the top offenders as KDEB Waste Management Sdn Bhd, which has 22,017 summonses, Mainiza Mantap Sdn Bhd (5,108 summonses), Advancecon Mantap Sdn Bhd (3,620), Cepat Ekspres Sdn Bhd (540) and New Hoover Ekpress & Travels Sdn Bhd (512).

He said all companies involved have been given 14 days from today to settle their outstanding summonses at any state or branch Road Transport Department (JPJ) office.

“Failure to do so will result in stricter enforcement actions, including immediate blacklisting of the vehicles.

“No discounts will be given — payment must be made according to the existing rates,” he said at a press conference here.

Loke said the summonses involved offences under the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333), the Commercial Vehicles Licensing Board Act 1987 (Act 334) and the Land Public Transport Act 2010 (Act 715).

He said the five main offences were speeding, driving without a licence, technical violations, overloading, and driving without a motor vehicle licence (LKM) or insurance.

When asked about the rationale behind the disclosure and firm action, Loke said it serves as a warning to all companies to prioritise vehicle safety and hire trained and responsible drivers.

“This is a warning for them to change their corporate culture — a culture of ensuring vehicle safety and for every driver to comply with safety standards,” he said.

Loke added that the move is part of the government’s efforts in response to the rising number of accidents involving companies in these categories.

“Although it may seem drastic and has never been done before (naming the companies), the government is taking this step because the public wants to see a culture shift. We do not want to witness another tragedy claiming many lives. Let the UPSI (Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris) tragedy be a lesson,” he said.

He did not rule out the possibility of introducing further enforcement and preventive measures in the future to reduce fatal accident rates and ensure road safety for all users.