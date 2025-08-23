Lorry breakdown smoke causes 12-vehicle chain collision, one dead

MUAR: A stationary lorry emitting thick smoke triggered a devastating chain collision involving twelve vehicles on the North-South Expressway this morning.

The incident occurred at KM129.9 of the southbound PLUS highway when a broken-down lorry stopped in the emergency lane began billowing blinding smoke.

Muar police chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz confirmed receiving the accident report at 7:30 am involving six lorries, five cars and one van.

“The smoke obstructed the sight and visibility of other drivers, which led to a chain collision among other vehicles travelling on the road,“ he stated.

A 39-year-old lorry driver suffered fatal internal injuries and was confirmed dead at the scene following the multiple collisions.

Six other drivers sustained minor injuries while the remaining occupants escaped unharmed from the dramatic accident.

Police confirmed the 48-year-old lorry driver tested negative for illegal substances in a mandatory urine screening.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act for reckless driving. – Bernama