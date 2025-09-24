Lorry driver and businessman fined RM19,000 for unlicensed diesel

IPOH: A lorry driver and a business owner have each been fined RM19,000 by the Sessions Court here for possessing controlled diesel without a licence.

Judge Ainul Shahrin Mohamad imposed the sentence on Liew Yow Lee, 36, and Phang Yiew Miew, 39, after both defendants pleaded guilty to the charge.

The offence involved the joint possession of 3,261 litres of diesel at an oil storage facility in the IGB International Industrial area.

Authorities discovered the diesel, which was stored in an IBC tank and the tank of a lorry, on February 22, 2024.

The circumstances of the discovery gave reasonable suspicion that the fuel was intended for unauthorised retail or wholesale trade.

Both men were charged under Regulation 3(1) of the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974.

This regulation is an offence under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

The offence is punishable under Section 22(1) of the same Act, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

A conviction under this act can result in a maximum fine of one million ringgit or imprisonment for up to three years, or both penalties. – Bernama