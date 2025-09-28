Lorry driver arrested in fatal toll plaza crash that killed one-year-old boy

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested a lorry driver to assist investigations into a fatal accident at the Bukit Kajang Toll Plaza that claimed a toddler’s life.

The collision occurred yesterday morning and involved a lorry, a car, and two sport utility vehicles according to Kajang police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof.

Initial investigations indicate the lorry transporting scrap iron from Semenyih to Putrajaya suffered brake failure.

This mechanical failure caused the driver to lose control and collide with the three other vehicles at the toll plaza.

“As a result of the incident, a one-year-old boy died at the scene, and seven others received treatment at Kajang, Serdang, and KPJ Kajang hospitals,” Naazron stated.

Police checks revealed the 42-year-old lorry driver possesses three prior criminal records related to drug and criminal offences.

The driver also had four past traffic summonses from 2013 and 2016 for various traffic violations.

Authorities confirmed the driver tested negative for drugs and alcohol in a subsequent urine screening.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless or dangerous driving causing death.

Police urge anyone with information to contact their nearest police station or Traffic Investigating Officer Insp Mohd Raziman Rasid at 019-4565502. – Bernama