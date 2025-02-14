Lorry driver fined for obstructing JPJ officer from performing official functions

KANGAR: A lorry driver was fined RM3,000 by the Magistrate’s Court here today for obstructing a Perlis Road Transport Department (JPJ) personnel from performing his public functions and uttering abusive words at him last month.

Magistrate Nurshahida Abdul Rahim meted out the fine, in default of eight months in prison, on Mohd Syukri Rejab, 29, from Tambung Tulang, Arau, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was charged with voluntarily obstructing the JPJ official from carrying out his official duties and uttering abusive words at him by a roadside at Jalan Padang Telela-Pauh in Arau at 11.15 am last Jan 15.

The charge, under Section 186 of the Penal Code, provides a maximum prison sentence of two years or a fine of up to RM10,000 or both upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, the JPJ personnel was conducting patrol duties with two others when they stopped the lorry driven by Mohd Syukri by the roadside and him for his driver’s license and identity card.

However, Mohd Syukri refused to cooperate and shouted abusive words at the JPJ personnel while taking out his mobile phone and recording the incident.

The prosecution was handled by Deputy Public Prosecutor Tengku Ruqayyah Tengku Shahrom while Mohd Syukri was represented by lawyer Hasnor Arysha Hamdan from the National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK).