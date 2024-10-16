Lorry driver fined RM26,000 for illegal diesel possession

IPOH: A lorry driver was fined RM26,000 by the Sessions Court here after he pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing scheduled controlled goods, namely 4,996 litres of diesel, without a valid licence, last year.

Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Perak branch director, Datuk Kamaludin Ismail, in a statement today, said that Lam Wai Muan, 39, could also be jailed for eight months if he failed to pay the fine.

He said that Lam was found guilty of violating Regulation 3(1) of the Supply Control Regulations 1974, which covers dealing in controlled goods without a licence, in Kampar, at 11.15 pm on Nov 14, 2023.

The prosecution was conducted by the KPDN prosecuting officer Muhammad Ridzuan bin Abd Rahim, while the accused was unrepresented.