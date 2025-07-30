Lorry driver fined RM300 for blocking fire truck in Ipoh

IPOH: A lorry driver has been fined RM300 for obstructing a Fire and Rescue Department vehicle responding to an emergency along Jalan Ipoh–Kuala Lumpur.

The incident, captured in a viral video, showed the fire truck struggling to overtake the lorry, which failed to give way despite its siren being activated.

Kampar police chief Supt Mohamad Nazri Daud confirmed the summons was issued after investigations.

“The incident raised public concern over the safety and priority of emergency vehicles during critical operations,“ he said in a statement.

Police identified the driver following a probe by the Kampar district police headquarters.

The driver claimed he was unaware of the fire truck due to loud engine noise and fully closed windows, which muffled the siren.

The summons was issued under Section 9(2) of the Road Traffic Rules 1959 for failing to give way to an emergency vehicle.

Mohamad Nazri reminded road users of their legal duty to yield to emergency vehicles such as ambulances, police cars, and fire engines when sirens or warning lights are activated.

“Failure to comply not only violates the law but can delay rescue efforts and endanger lives,“ he warned. - Bernama