Lorry driver fined RM30,000 for concealing over RM460,000

KUALA LUMPUR: A lorry driver was fined RM30,000 by the Sessions Court here today for concealing more than RM460,000 belonging to a construction materials supply company in his bank account.

Judge Hamidah Mohamed Deril meted out the sentence to M. Kesava Rajah, 34, after he changed his plea to guilty during case mention today. The court also ordered him to serve 12 months in jail if he failed to pay the fine.

He was charged with diverting or concealing RM460,291.65 belonging to Advance Bolts & Fasteners Sdn Bhd by depositing it into his personal bank account at the company’s premises on Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah, Sentul, on Nov 27, 2020.

The charge was framed under Section 424 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum imprisonment of five years, a fine, or both upon conviction.

According to the case facts, the complainant, an accounts executive at the company, conducted a review after discovering that a payment of RM460,291.65 to another supplier, Chin Well Fasteners Co Sdn Bhd, had not been received.

The review showed that the complainant had made the payment on Nov 20, 2020 via the company’s Public Bank account to an RHB account under the name of Chin Well Fasteners Co Sdn Bhd. However, the actual supplier’s account (Chin Well Fasteners) was with Hong Leong Bank.

Further investigation revealed that the RHB account was registered under Sesoda Global Trading, owned by the accused, and was used as a transit account for fraudulent funds. The accused admitted that he had handed over his ATM card and bank book to a third party, who later withdrew all the money.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Shakila Mohd Shariff urged the court to impose a deterrent sentence, citing public interest and the growing issue of mule accounts.

“The accused handed over his bank card and book to a third party and this negligence facilitated the fraud. We urge the court to impose a sentence that serves as a lesson to the public not to recklessly give their bank cards to others,” she said.

Defence lawyer K. Komagan, representing the accused, appealed for a lenient fine, arguing that his client was the main breadwinner of his family and had no criminal record.