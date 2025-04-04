Lorry driver injured in panther attack in Jelebu

SEREMBAN: A lorry driver in his 50s was injured yesterday afternoon in a panther attack while stopping to relieve himself along Jalan Bukit Tangga-Seremban in Jelebu.

Negeri Sembilan Wildlife Protection and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) director Faizal Izham Pikri confirmed receiving reports of the incident, including a video, at 6.14 pm.

“The victim was attacked on the head by a panther, which emerged from a nearby forest before fleeing back into the woods. The driver was quickly transported to Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital for treatment,” he said in a statement tonight.

Perhilitan Negeri Sembilan has increased patrols in the area and visited the victim to offer support.

Faizal also urged road users to remain vigilant when travelling through known wildlife corridors and to contact the authorities immediately if they encounter wild animals.

Earlier, a 16-second video clip circulating on social media shows the black panther running back into the forest shortly after the attack, recorded at 3.31 pm.