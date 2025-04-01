PETALING JAYA: A lorry driver in Seremban was seen driving recklessly, narrowly avoiding other vehicles in its path on Friday (Jan 3) evening.

The incident took place near SMK Mambau, in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan and believed to take place around 12.16pm.

According to a statement by the Seremban traffic police, a 65-year-old man admitted to being the lorry driver in the incident.

The police arrested the driver and seized the lorry as well to assist in the investigation. The driver took a urine screening tested which tested negative for drugs.

The viral clip showed a red tipper lorry cutting ahead of other vehicles at the double solid lines and driving into oncoming vehicles on both sides.

Fortunately, the lorry did not collide with other vehicles.

The lorry was seen still driving straight ahead until it managed to stop at the side of the road.