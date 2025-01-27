Losses due to fires down in Melaka

MELAKA: The amount of losses due to fire incidents in Melaka went down to RM25.7 million last year from RM50.1 million in 2023.

State Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Mohd Pisar Aziz said 2024 also recorded RM331.49 million worth of property saved from fires.

“The reduction in fire-related losses also indicates growing public awareness about the importance of fire safety at home and on premises.

“This has been supported through programmes and campaigns conducted with the community, which have had a significant impact on encouraging early preventive measures, ultimately saving lives and property in the event of a fire,“ he told reporters at the launching of the Op Tahun Baharu Cina 2025 JBPM Melaka at Dataran Ayer Keroh here last night.

The event was launched by Housing, Local Government, Drainage, Climate Change and Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Rais Yasin.

Mohd Pisar added that last year, Melaka JBPM received a total of 5,081 emergency calls compared to 4,494 in 2023, as well as four prank calls compared to just one the previous year.

Meanwhile, he said the state fire department would also enhance preparedness during festive holiday seasons by conducting patrols, particularly in accident-prone areas.

“In addition, we are inspecting high-traffic premises such as shopping centres and conducting more frequent patrols at recreational beaches in the state where water activities and picnicking take place,“ he said.