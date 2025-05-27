PETALING JAYA: The Home Ministry has banned seven books for breaching provisions of the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984.

According to New Straits Times, the ministry said in a statement that the decision was aimed at curbing the spread of “beliefs, ideologies, or movements that could compromise security, public order and social harmony.”

The prohibition took effect on various dates between April 15 and April 17.

The titles banned are: Love, Theoretically by Ali Hazelwood; Tuan Ziyad: Forbidden Love by Bellesa; Darlingku Mr Cold Mafia by Nur Firsha Nadia Mohd Noor Kusairi; Mischievous Killer by Aira Syuhairah Noradzan; Suhuf Abraham; Kougar 2 by Shaz Johar; and The American Roommate Experiment by Elena Armas.

“The Prohibition Order action under the Printing Presses and Publications Act is a control and preventive mechanism taken before any threat or harm occurs.

“At the same time, the public also gains exposure and awareness regarding undesirable publications that are inappropriate for general reading,” the ministry stated.

According to Section 7(1) of the Act, it is illegal to print, import, produce, reproduce, publish, sell, issue, circulate, distribute, or possess any of the listed publications.

Offenders could face a fine of up to RM5,000 under Section 8(1).

Anyone found importing, producing, reproducing, publishing, selling, or distributing the banned materials may face up to three years in jail, a fine of up to RM20,000, or both under Section 8(2).

“The government wishes to express its continued commitment to implementing regulatory and enforcement actions, particularly to prevent the spread of elements, ideologies, or movements that could threaten national security and public order,” it said.